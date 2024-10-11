ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

