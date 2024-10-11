Ares Management (ARES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

10/10/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. 192,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $161.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.75%.

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

