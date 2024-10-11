Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $161.98 and last traded at $161.32, with a volume of 486676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.81.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,459,354.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

