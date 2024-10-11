Ariel Emanuel Sells 48,176 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after buying an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,038,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

