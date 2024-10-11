AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Down 22.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at AsiaBaseMetals

In related news, Director Terrylene Penstock sold 350,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,148. 67.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

