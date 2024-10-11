ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASML traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $841.28. The stock had a trading volume of 599,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.55. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.