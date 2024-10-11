ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $833.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $328.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $844.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.55. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.