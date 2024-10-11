AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.90. 3,961,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,569,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

