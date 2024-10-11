Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

