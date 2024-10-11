Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,784 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TORM by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMD opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.24. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.42%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

TRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

