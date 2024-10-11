Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

