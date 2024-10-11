Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 477,380 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $229.65 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

