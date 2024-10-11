Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

