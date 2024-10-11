Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

