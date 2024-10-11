Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $632,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

