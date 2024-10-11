Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 235.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.