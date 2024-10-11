AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.