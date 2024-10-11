Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.84 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Audius has a market cap of $155.78 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00252881 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,676,921 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.