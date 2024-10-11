Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

