Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 14688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

