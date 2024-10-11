Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,574,496.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

