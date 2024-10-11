Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Avient has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Avient Stock Performance
NYSE AVNT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.39. 3,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.