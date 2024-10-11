Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Axiata Group Berhad

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. It operates through Mobile, Fixed Broadband, Infrastructure, Digital, and Others segments. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

