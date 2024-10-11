Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of AX stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

