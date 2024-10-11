Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 342977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Aztec Minerals Stock Up 9.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.
About Aztec Minerals
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
