AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.
AZZ Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 99,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZZ
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.