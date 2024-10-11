AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 99,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

