Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2248853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

