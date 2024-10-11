Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 83,875 shares traded.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

