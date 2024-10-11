Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 753.8% in September

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, an increase of 753.8% from the September 15th total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,730.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

About Banco Comercial Português

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.