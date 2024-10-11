Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $89.51. Bank First shares last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 2,984 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bank First by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

