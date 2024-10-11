Barclays Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $17.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. William Blair started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 1,025,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $130.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,627,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

