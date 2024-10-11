Barclays Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $23.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 216,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.