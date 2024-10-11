Barclays Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $72.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 358,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,742,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

