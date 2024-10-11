Barclays Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

FE opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,572,000 after buying an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 214.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

