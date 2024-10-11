Barclays Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $111.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of JXN opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $99.96.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

