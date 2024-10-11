Barclays Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.