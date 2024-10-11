Barclays Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $33.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 859.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

