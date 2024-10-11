Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday.
Barnes Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
