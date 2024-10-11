Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

