BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$46.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.36.

BCE opened at C$45.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

