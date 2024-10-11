BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of BDOUY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.