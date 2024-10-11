Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4,337.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 1,074,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,522,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $97.51 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock worth $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

