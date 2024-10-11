BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.09 and last traded at C$22.93. 181,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 309,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.99.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.68.

