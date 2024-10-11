BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.42. 50,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

