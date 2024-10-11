Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.80. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

