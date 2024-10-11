BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $62,701.16 or 0.99962603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $778.67 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00054686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,668.32972396 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars.

