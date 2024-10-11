Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

