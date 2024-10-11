BitcoinBR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.02 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $513,137.36 and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00254851 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

