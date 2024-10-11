Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDR. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

BTDR opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

