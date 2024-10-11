BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BK Technologies Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of BKTI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 44,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,860. BK Technologies has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.22.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 3,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.48% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of BK Technologies worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company's stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

