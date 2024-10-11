BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BK Technologies Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of BKTI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 44,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,860. BK Technologies has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.22.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at BK Technologies
Institutional Trading of BK Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of BK Technologies worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.